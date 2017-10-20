»»TENNESSEE HATE WEEK IS RICH WITH TRADITION

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jessica Davis and WVUA 23 Student Reporter Bryn Caswell

Alabama football is rich in tradition and superstition, with some games holding more traditions than others.

Cigar smoke is starting to fill the air and Jack Daniels has been taken off shelves in preparation for the game.

The tradition of smoking a cigar after beating Tennessee began with former coach, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant and athletic trainer, Jim Goostree nearly 50 years ago and has been going strong ever since.

“It’s just pure class,” said Reagan Starner, owner of R & R’s Cigars. “After you win, you smoke a cigar. I love this week and talking about cigars with a lot of different people. It’s a chance for us to shine.”

Gallettes owner Jeff Sirkin said that they pull every bottle of Jack Daniels from their shelves and transport it to their warehouse for the weekend of the Tennessee game.

“We want you guys to have a good time, but unfortunately you can’t have your Jack Daniels this weekend,” said Sirkin. “Roll Tide.”

Two things are certain regardless of who wins the game on Saturday. Smack talk shows no sign of stopping anytime soon, and tradition is being honored in Tuscaloosa.

“‘Champions of life’ doesn’t mean anything when you come to Tuscaloosa, ” said Starner. ” I don’t have much to say to the Tennessee team except I’m sorry they won’t be able to smoke their victory cigars this year.”