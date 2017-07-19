»»TEMPORARY EMERGENCY SERVICES OFFERING FREE FANS THURSDAY

Temporary Emergency Services hands out fans to those in need of some cooling power in the summer heat, but they’ve been stretched thin until a large donation today.

Usually, they’re only capable of giving fans to select groups like families with infants or the elderly. But a surprise anonymous donation of 100 fans means they can hand them out for anyone in need Thursday.

The event begins at 1 p.m. at Temporary Emergency Services (1705 15th St., Tuscaloosa), and will be first come first serve.

Anyone who has not received a fan from TES in the past two years is eligible.