»»TEMPORARY EMERGENCY SERVICES HELPS T-TOWN STAY WARM

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther

Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa is giving out blankets and heaters to help kick off the new year, and it’s all for free.

All you have to do is show up to the TES building at 1705 15th St. in Tuscaloosa and show employees your photo ID. The only catch? You can’t have received a heater in the past two years.

Space heaters can cost anywhere from $20 to hundreds, so why give them away for free?

Shannon Morgan with TES said there’s a simple reason.

“We don’t want people to freeze,” she said. “And there are many of our clients who have gone all summer long without their gas being on. They don’t have sufficient heat in their homes.”

If you’d like to help TES provide blankets or heaters to the needy, you can drop off space heaters or blankets at TES during normal business hours or donate online at temporaryemergencyservices.org.