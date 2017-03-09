»»TEENS IN TUSCALOOSA CAN SPEND THEIR SUMMER WORKING FOR THE COUNTY

Teenagers in Tuscaloosa can stay busy and make money this summer with the help of Tuscaloosa County’s summer jobs program.

In its fifth year, the program offers teens a chance to learn valuable job skills for the future. Anyone interested can pick up an application from the County Clerk’s Office. The program is open to students ages 16 to 21.

Job opportunities include working with county departments like the Parks and Recreation Authority or the County Clerk’s Office. All jobs pay minimum wage.

Anyone interested can pick up an application at the Tuscaloosa County Clerk’s Office, located in the basement of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse, 714 Greensboro Ave. For more information contact the County Clerk’s Office at 205-349-3870.