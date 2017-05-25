»»TEEN WHO FIRED SHOT AT GREENSBORO SCHOOL FACING FELONY CHARGES

Greensboro Police have released more information about the student accused of firing a gun on school property.

The shooter was a 15-year-old 10th-grader from Greensboro High School who is facing felony charges for making a terrorist threat and possession of a weapon on school property.

Bus driver Laura White said she was sitting inside her bus Wednesday, waiting for students to load, when she heard a frightening pop.

“It sounded like a firecracker, but when I was looking forward I happened to see what was really going on,” she said. “I saw the student with the weapon in his hand, and I was like, “OK, that was an actual gunshot.’ ”

Another student wrestled the suspect to the ground after he fired the shot, and a substitute teacher grabbed the weapon.

Students like Jimmy Moore said they’re thankful they stepped in.

“A bullet doesn’t have anybody’s name on it,” Moore said. “It could bounce around and hit anybody. He could have shot again and ran somewhere else.”

Greensboro Police Chief Michael Hamilton said it hasn’t been decided if the teen will face an attempted murder charge.

Hamilton said there are no metal detectors used at the school, but that might change soon.