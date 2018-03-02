»»UPDATE: MAN BEHIND BARS IN TEEN’S SHOOTING THURSDAY

UPDATE 4 p.m.: A man is behind bars and facing attempted murder charges, among others, after a shooting Thursday at Creekwood Village Apartments.

Lederius Rogers, 22, was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $60,000 bond. Thursday, Rogers was arrested on unrelated charges, and was held overnight in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

The victim is now in stable condition.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a 17-year-old teen was dropped off at the DCH Regional Medical Center emergency room Thursday evening.

The male teen arrived just before 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his chest and was rushed into emergency surgery.

From there, investigators learned the identity and location of a suspect in the shooting, and the suspect was brought in for questioning. Other witnesses have been identified, and the shooting location was determined to be at Creekwood Village Apartments on 40th Avenue, next to Stillman College.

No arrests have yet been made, and the victim remains in critical condition.