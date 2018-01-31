»»TEEN FROM DEMOPOLIS CHARGED IN UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA STUDENT’S RAPE

A 19-year-old man from Demopolis is behind bars and facing rape charges months after a University of Alabama student reported being raped in November.

The Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit said it happened around 1:45 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 1200 block of Convent Street, near the UA campus. The victim said that shortly after getting home, someone walked into her apartment, threatened her with a gun and sexually assaulted her.

Over the past few days, investigators said they followed some new information leading to the arrest of Colby De’Wayne Daniels Lewis in Demopolis. Lewis is facing charges of burglary, rape and sodomy.

Lewis was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $120,000 in bonds.