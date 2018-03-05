»»TEEN FACING ASSAULT CHARGES AFTER MAN SHOT IN FOOT

A 19-year-old is facing assault charges after being accused of shooting another man in the foot over the weekend.

the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said it happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of 36th Street, near the Shelton State Community College Fredd Campus.

Investigators said that when they arrived, they were told the 33-year-old victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center after suffering a gunshot to his foot.

The victim told police he’d been in an argument at that location with Chartavius Martin, 19, before Martin shot at him several times and hit him once in the foot.

Martin was arrested by police and was charged with second-degree assault. He was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $10,000 bond.