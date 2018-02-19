»»TEEN DATING VIOLENCE: A SILENT ISSUE MANY PARENTS MISS

Did you know about 30 percent of teens suffer from dating violence at some point?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21 percent of girls and 10 percent of boys who dated others reported physical or sexual dating violence.

But violence isn’t just physical. Emotional abuse or harassment can result in serious long-term effects, too.

That’s something Miss Tuscaloosa’s Outstanding Teen 2018, Laura Grace Henry, said is often ignored.

“If you have a significant other who’s constantly keeping tabs on you, wanting to know where you are at all times, that’s abuse,” she said.

Teens are beginning to date their peers at ever-younger ages, Henry said, and there’s a lot of pressure for teens to find a significant other.

“If we can start (talking about domestic violence with) these kids at a younger age, I think that would help solve the issue,” Henry said.

Examples of violence include:

Physical violence, including pinching, hitting, shoving, slapping, punching or kicking.

Psychological violence, including threatening a partner, harming sense of self-worth, name-calling, shaming, bullying or keeping a partner away from friends or family.

Sexual violence, including forcing a partner to engage in a sex act when they do not or cannot consent. This type of violence includes threatening to spread rumors or photos if a partner refuses to do as asked.

Stalking, which includes harassing or threatening someone, causing fear.

Parents can help their children by being aware of the symptoms of violence, which include a sudden drop in grades, depression or anxiety, engaging in unhealthy behaviors like smoking or drinking, and exhibiting antisocial behaviors.