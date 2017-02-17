»»TEEN CHARGED WITH DAMAGING SITE IN MOUNDVILLE

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A man who reportedly identified himself as a member of a sovereign citizens group is charged with damaging a historic American Indian site near Tuscaloosa.

Carlos Kendrick Fountain, 19, is charged with desecration following his arrest at Moundville Archaeological Park earlier this month.

Court records show the park manager called police after finding Fountain and a woman digging a hole atop an ancient Indian mound. The pair told officers they were Moorish sovereign citizens who wanted to put their feet into the Earth.

Groups that monitor extremism say Moorish sovereign citizens typically reject government authority.