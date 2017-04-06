»»TEDX TUSCALOOSA RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

TEDx Tuscaloosa returns to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

TEDx TUSCALOOSA When: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Digital Media Center in Bryant-Denny Stadium

How much: $35

The annual event sees people from all walks of life coming together to share their stories, and is 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Digital Media Center within Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tickets are $35, and include access to all the talks and hors d’oeurves.

This year’s speakers include Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, spoken word artist Roderick Borisade, University of Alabama educator Ronald Dulek, writer and poet Barbara-Shae Jackson, studio artist Amy Soverow and Charleston Southern University educator Kate Thomas.

TEDx events are independently organized, but operate similar to the annual TED conferences, which features some of the world’s leading thinkers presenting their ideas, research, stories and memories in presentations lasting 18 minutes or less.