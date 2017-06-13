»»TEDDY BEARS DONATED TO TCSO FOR CHILDREN IN COMMUNITY

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office got a surprise delivery of fifty plus “Sir Care-A-Lot” teddy bears from the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa.

“But what’s a cop gonna do with a teddy bear?” …you might ask

Well, the deputies keep these plush animals in their patrol units to give to children they encounter when responding to calls that may involve trauma and crisis.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Officer Jason Powell told us about how effective this small gesture can mean to these children.

“We want the kids to know we are not the bad guys in the situation,” Powell told WVUA 23. “We are there to help diffuse the situation we’ve been called to and to try to make things better and safer for them and the people who are on the scene,” Powell added.

If you’d like to make a donation of similar news toys to help ease situations children may be exposed to, you can reach out to the sheriff’s office by phone or through social media.