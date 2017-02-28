»»TCS BOARD OF EDUCATION CANDIDATES ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS

By: Madison MacLean

Candidates from six Tuscaloosa city school districts took the stage at the Tuscaloosa Rivermarket to answer citizen’s pressing questions. Issues such as integration, failing schools and English learning students were all tabled at the public forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Greater Tuscaloosa. “It’s a great way for them to learn really what the candidates expect to bring if they’re elected, and they also have the opportunity to ask their own questions,” says forum moderator Kim Bailey.

District 3 candidate Guy May and board chairman Eric Wilson did not participate in the event, as they are running unopposed. Municipal elections are March 7th.