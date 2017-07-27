»»TAYLORVILLE LITTLE LEAGUE TEAM HEADS TO THE WORLD SERIES

Little league baseball is an American tradition that millions of kids participate in, however only a small percentage of those reach the world series.

The Taylorville Dixie Youth Baseball is one of the twelve team’s from the southeast that will get the chance to compete in the Dixie Youth World Series in Cleveland, Mississippi this weekend.

The boys placed second in their district, went on to win the state title in Alabama, and now get to face opponents from all over the South.

Assistant coach, Keith Garrett, said the boys have trained hard and thinks all of that hard work will pay off.

He also considers it a blessing to be able to coach this champion team.

WVUA 23 Student Reporter Olivia Whitmire caught up with the team before the left for the big weekend.