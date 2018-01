»»TAX TIPS FOR 2018

THIS YEAR’S TAX SEASON IS FROM JANUARY 29TH THROUGH APRIL 17TH. BUT YOUR W2 FORMS ARE DUE BY JANUARY 31ST. AND AS PEOPLE ARE GETTING READY TO FILE THEIR TAXES, THERE MAY BE SOME CONFUSION. JACINDA CHARLES WITH JACKSON HEWITT TAX SERVICE IN NORTHPORT TELLS ME WAYS TO MAKE FILING YOUR TAX RETURNS PAINLESS, AND MORE EFFICIENT.

“THE BEST AY TO MAKE IT EASIER IS TO MAKE SURE TO BRING ALL YOUR FORMS. IF YOU’RE NOT SURE IF IT’S A TAX FORM OR NOT, BRING IT IN. WE’LL TELL YOU IF IT’S NEEDED OR NOT. HAVE YOU’RE ITEMIZED DEDUCTIONS TOGETHER. IF YOU’RE NOT SURE IF YOU CAN DEDUCT IT OR NOT JUST BRING IT IN AND WE’LL LET YOU KNOW IF IT’S DEDUCTIBLE INSTEAD OF HAVING TO SEND YOU HOME TO FETCH IT.”

SOME ADVICE FROM JACKSON HEWITT TAX SERVICE ON FIRST TIME TAX RETURNERS IS,

“WHEN YOU’RE DOING IT FOR THE FIRST TIME, IF YOU’RE NOT SURE ABOUT SOMETHING, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO COME IN AND JUST ASK. YOU NEED YOUR W2 IF YOU WENT TO COLLEGE, MAKE SURE YOU HAVE YOUR 1098-T. BUT WE’LL GUIDE YOU STEP BY STEP THROUGH THE PROCESS. TELLING YOU WHAT WE’RE DOING EACH STEP OF THE WAY.”