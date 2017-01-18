»»TAX ON RENTAL SERVICES MAY RETURN TO TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

A new rental tax proposal went before the Tuscaloosa County Commission today.

The proposed tax would be placed on rental services including car, tuxedo, furniture or equipment rentals. It would not apply to hotel rentals.

This tax wouldn’t be new to Tuscaloosa County, but it is not currently in use. Tuscaloosa City Attorney Tim Nunnaly said it’s an important revenue stream the county is missing out on.

“The model of transactions is increasing moving to sales to rentals, so we are just trying to recapture the revenues that are lost,” he said.

The tax would be distributed to Tuscaloosa County, including Northport, both school board, DCH Health System and the Tuscaloosa County Road and Improvement Commission.