»»TANKER WRECK BLOCKS I-459 IN BIRMINGHAM

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – A wreck involving a tanker truck carrying hot asphalt snarled traffic southwest of Birmingham.

Officials in Hoover say the 18-wheeler overturned on Interstate 459 northbound during Tuesday morning rush hour, blocking traffic and leaking liquid asphalt on to the roadway.

No one was injured but all the traffic lanes on the northbound side were closed along a busy stretch in Hoover. The Hoover Police Department tweeted around 10:30 a.m. that two northbound lanes are now open, but the inside lane remains closed for cleanup.

Update: 2 lanes of 459N are now open. The inside lane is still closed for clean up of tar in the median. Time frame for all lanes is unknown — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) January 17, 2017

The Alabama Department of Transportation website shows major backups in the area, and it’s unclear how long it might take to clean up the spill and clear the area.