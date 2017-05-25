»»TAKING OFF FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND? REMEMBER TO TRAVEL SAFELY

It’s another travel weekend and once again, Alabama’s State Troopers say they’re taking to the roads and making sure people get where they’re going safely.

The official Memorial Day travel period starts 6 a.m. Friday, and runs through Monday at midnight.

When there’s more traffic, there are more wrecks, said Alabama State Trooper Reginal King.

“We’re going to be utilizing all our available resources,” King said. Thanks to the Alabama Department of Transportation, there’s enough money for an increased presence on the roads.

King said he has several tips for drivers taking to the road this weekend. They are:

Obey the rules of the road

Minimize distractions

Wear your seat belt

Don’t drive under the influence

There are plenty of distracts while you’re driving, King said. It’s not just about cellphones. But eating or putting on makeup while you’re driving is equally likely to result in a crash.

“If you’re having alcohol, make sure you have a plan,” King said. “Preferably one that includes a designated driver.”

And if you’re a parent with teenagers, King said, it is imperative you limit teens’ access to alcohol.

In addition, parents need to be aware of Alabama’s graduated license laws, because it’s easy to run afoul of them. For a full list of laws, click here.

Most teens getting into crashes are in State 2 of the graduated license program, King said. That step allows only one non blood-related person in the car with a teen driver.

King said so far this year, there have been more than 12,000 wrecks in Alabama. Last year, there were 406 deaths on the road. More than half of those deaths may have been preventable if seat belts had been worn.

But vehicles aren’t the only thing people are operating this weekend. Summer is a prime time for operating boats, too.

Be careful if you’re on a boat with alcohol, King said. You can be arrested for operating a boat under the influence just the same as if you were driving under the influence.

“Whether you’re on land or water, it’s very important that you obey all the lands of the rules and the water,” King said.

Make sure everyone is wearing a personal flotation device, and if there’s alcohol aboard, make sure you’re aware of your surroundings and the rules of the lake. Many lakes don’t allow alcohol on the water.