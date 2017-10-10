»»SWEET HOME CAPSTONE: ALABAMA CELEBRATES HOMECOMING

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Adrianne Jenkins

Homecoming is this week at the University of Alabama, and plenty of activities are going on around Tuscaloosa.

The bowling tournament at Bama Lanes was on Monday but if you didn’t make, there’s a recreational basketball tournament is tonight at 5:45 p.m. at the University of Alabama Rec Center. On Wednesday, the dodgeball competition will begin at the same time and place as the basketball tournament.

The annual choreography competition at Coleman Coliseum is at 6 p.m. and trivia night at Heat Pizza is to follow at 8 p.m. The always-famous pep rally and bonfire is on the Quad at 7 p.m. on Friday and the annual step show is also at Coleman Coliseum and begins at 8:30 p.m.

And don’t miss out on the annual Homecoming Parade before the game on Saturday in Downtown Tuscaloosa along University Blvd. at 1 p.m. The First Lady of Alabama football Terry Saban will host along with our very own Lynn Brooks.

If you can not make it out in person, join us on WVUA 23 at 1:30 p.m. as the parade makes its way to the University of Alabama campus.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Arkansas game is at 6:15 p.m.

For more information about UA’s homecoming events, visit homecoming.sa.ua.edu.