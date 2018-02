Nikki Lazzara

A two-city crime spree suspect is wanted in connection with robbing the PNC Bank at the intersection of McFarland and Skyland boulevards in Tuscaloosa Monday.

Police still need help identifying the man.

Tuscaloosa PD said he’s wanted for robbing a PNC Bank in Montgomery as well.

If you have any information about the crime contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.