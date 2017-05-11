»»SUSPECT SOUGHT AFTER GRAND AT RUM CREEK APARTMENTS SHOOTING

The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a teen accused of shooting an 18-year-old at Grand Rum Creek Apartments Wednesday evening.

The victim is still in critical condition at UAB Hospital.

Authorities said they have an attempted murder warrant out for the arrest of James Michael Hartley, 17, and said another suspect is in custody at this time.

Investigators are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Grand at Rum Creek Apartments in Tuscaloosa.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Kauloosa Avenue and Highway 69.

Investigators said one person was shot, but they have not released the victim’s identity.