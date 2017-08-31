»»SUSPECT SEEN WITH BUTCHER KNIFE EARLIER WRESTLED TO THE SIDEWALK ON UNIVERSITY STRIP

TUSCALOOSA – A suspect witnesses say used a butcher knife to threaten a group of young women was arrested after he was wrestled to the ground by a would-be victim.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the University Strip. According to Tuscaloosa Police, the 29-year-old white male ate a meal at Waffle House and refused to pay. Police say the suspect got into a fight with another white male. It’s uncertain if he was a customer or a passerby.

Witnesses recorded video of the fight and shared it with WVUA 23. The video shows the suspect being wrestled to the ground and held there until Tuscaloosa Police officers arrive and arrest him.

Police told us that earlier, the suspect threatened a group of young women near the University Strip with a butcher knife.

The suspect’s identity and what he’s charged with have not been released.