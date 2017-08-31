»»SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOR STANDOFF IN DCH PARKING LOT

The police standoff that lasted five hours in the parking lot of DCH came to a peaceful end when the suspect surrendered to police.

TPD Chief Steve Anderson says they received a call that 33 year old Joshua Montgomery had threatened to kill his girlfriend.

Police chased Montgomery to the hospital parking lot, where he had a gun and threatened to harm himself. DCH was put on a lockdown for the north side of the building while police, family and friends worked to negotiate with Montgomery.

There were no injuries and Montgomery was taken to a local hospital for treatment.