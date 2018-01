38 year old Benjamin Curtis is in the Hale County Jail today facing charges in a shooting incident on Saturday.

Hale County Deputies and the Greensboro Police Department responded to County Road 16 in the Lock 5 area on Saturday after receiving a call on a shooting.

Officials found 52 year old Kenneth Mickens had been shot and was deceased on the scene.

Curtis, the alleged shooter, is being held in the Hale County Jail as the investigation continues.