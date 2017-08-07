»»SUNDAY EVENING WRECK KILLS ONE IN TUSCALOOSA

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of University Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police said the man who died is believed to be in his early 20s. During the crash, he was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead upon arriving at DCH Regional Medical Center.

The second driver suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses said they saw the victim speeding and driving recklessly through traffic before the wreck, and police said they found prescription drugs and marijuana in the victim’s vehicle.