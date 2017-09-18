»»SUMTER COUNTY FIERY CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ONE

Alabama State Troopers say one person is dead and another injured after the car they were in left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire Saturday.

A fourteen year old was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham after being ejected from the vehicle. The deceased passenger has not been identified at this time.

The accident took place on Hale County 30, three miles southeast of Sawyerville.

Alabama State Troopers will continue to investigate the exact cause of the accident.