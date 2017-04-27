»»SUMMER CAMP ROUNDUP: LEARN NEW SKILLS, A SPORT, HOW TO ACT AND MORE

Wouldn’t it be nice to forget about work and bills, pack a bag and spend summer at camp? That’s probably impossible for you, but if you have children, they’ve got plenty of options.
Traditional sleep-away summer camps, athletics camps, technology camps … there’s something for everyone.
For a more complete listing, visit Kids Life Magazine, but here’s some notables:
- If your child is developing an interest in music, the Community Music School at the University of Alabama hosts several summer camps for children of all ages and skill levels. Like musicals? There’s a two-week camp for children ages 6 to 12, and the goal is putting on a production of “Madagascar,” based on the DreamWorks film by the same name, said CMS Director Jane Welgel. Get more information right here.
- Theatre Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre are hosting a summer theater camp for children ages 5 to 18. Campers learn all about acting, dancing, singing, auditioning, stage makeup and more, depending on age. Learn more and print a registration form right here.
- Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority hosts several daylong programs for the whole summer, designed for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Learn more or sign up right here.
- Shelton State Community College offers more than a dozen camps for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Options include cheerleading, Lego Engineering, cooking, sports and more. Find out more about their options right here.