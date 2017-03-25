»»SUBWAY EMPLOYEE SHOT DURING ROBBERY

The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit are investigating a robbery and shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Friday night.

The incident took place at the Subway located at 4720 E.University Blvd., where two men entered the business at closing time and demanded money.

One employee, a 52-year-old man, was shot once in the chest and was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center by Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue. A second employee was not harmed.

One of the suspects is described as a black man wearing a dark hoodie who was armed with a handgun. The second suspect is believed to be a man wearing a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide at 205-464-8690.