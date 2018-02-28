»»STUDY SHOWS FOOD ASSISTANCE ISN’T ENOUGH FOR A MEAL IN ALABAMA

A new national study says federal food assistance doesn’t cover the cost of an average meal in Alabama.

The study from the Urban Institute reports that the program known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program falls short in all 67 Alabama counties.

The maximum SNAP benefit per meal is $1.86. An average meal in Alabama costs up to 43 percent more.

The government reports that more than 850,000 Alabamians received SNAP benefits every month in 2016.

According to the study, 37 percent of SNAP households have no income and benefits are their only way to obtain food.

Barry Spear, spokesman for Alabama’s Department of Human Resources, says that SNAP is meant to supplement, but not meet all food needs.

Spear said individuals can also join other federal programs or go to food banks for additional assistance.