»»STUDY: ALABAMA RANKED 5TH WORST STATE FOR WOMEN

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Emma Cary

March is Women’s History Month, and personal finance website WalletHub released a report commemorating the month by ranking 2018’s Best & Worst States for Women.

To identify the most women-friendly, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to female homicide rate.

Alabama’s over-all rank is 47th out of 51, reporting in the bottom 5 for Women’s Life expectancy at Birth and High School Graduate Rate for Women.

Woman-Friendliness of Alabama (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

29th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

42nd – Unemployment Rate for Women

46th – Share of Women in Poverty

26th – Share of Women-Owned Business

47th – High School Graduate for Women

41st – Share of Women Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election

32nd – Female Uninsured Rate

50th – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

24th – Women’s Preventive Health Care

