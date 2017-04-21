»»STUDENTS SHOW OFF THEIR SKILLS AT TUSCALOOSA CAREER ACADEMY’S WELDING DAY

The Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy’s annual Welding Day featured more than 90 students competing for $3,000 to $5,000 in prizes, not to mention welder bragging rights.

“This is my way to tell them thank you for all your hard work,” said welding instructor Matt Freeman. “And we invite the industry in, like McAbee Construction, Lavender and several other companies just to witness how much these guys have actually learned.”

The welding program is just one of many trades available to Tuscaloosa city and county high school students. Other programs on offer include masonry, cosmetology and automotive technologies. Students can take one course per semester in 10th through 12th grades.

“Most jobs needed in the industry today are skillsets,” said McAbee Construction President Gary Nichols. “Whether it’s carpentry or welding or HVAC/refrigeration, the building trades are in great demand, and there’s very few young people going into those trades.”

Students showed off their skills in pipe beveling, laying flat plate beads and welding uphill.

“I’ve learned a lot of new things from here,” said welding student Rocky Lovoy. “I didn’t know anything (about welding) when I first came here, but now I know just about everything.”