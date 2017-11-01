»»STUDENTS COMPETE IN SHELTON STATE ROBOTICS COMPETITION

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther and WVUA 23 Web Writer Jimmy Miller

Student-inventors from all across Alabama came to Shelton State Community College for the BEST Robotics Competition on Saturday.

The Boosting Engineering Science and Technology department at Shelton State hosted a fun-filled day of robotics for local students to get involved. They are gaining experience building robots that can be applied in technology school programs going forward.

“It’s like a huge pep rally for all these kids that want to go into STEAM or STEM which are science, technology, engineering and math,” said Emerson Middle School technology teacher Beth Lee. “This is an opportunity for kids, girls, boys – anybody to be involved with technology”

Students have been building robots since September in preparation for the competition. The students commit a lot of effort and hours to get their robots ready.

“It took us six weeks, a lot of hours. Very easily over 50 hours,” participant Eve Hungerford said. “All the time after school. We’ve stayed after school until 8 sometimes. And we’ve worked up until last night.”

In the competition, robots are made to pick up cans and shoot ping pong balls at a tower of cups. Though there was no actual fire involved in the competition, the robots are designed to be used in fighting fires. Some of these robots may one day help local fire departments keep the community safe.

“By providing robots, you would save lives if the cost was cheaper with a robot,” Lee said “And they can go into places that firemen wouldn’t have to go into.”

Students say they love being able to showcase their talents on a big stage.

“This is just an awesome opportunity for the people to see that the engineering and the technology, this is your future,” Lee said. “And so these are the kids that are building these things with their own designs and their own ideas and fixing problems.”

The robots that place in the top four in this competition will advance to the next round in Auburn on Dec. 3.