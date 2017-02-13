»»STUDENT APARTMENT COMPLEX RESIDENTS WORRIED AFTER BURGLARIES

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kailey McCarthy

Students who live at Crimson Student Living across from Central High School were taken by surprise last weekend when one resident claimed her room was broken into and burglarized.

On Feb. 5, a resident at the complex took to social media saying her apartment was broken into, her bedroom lock was picked and her electronics and keys were stolen. The message also said her neighbors were burglarized the weekend before.

Rachael England, a resident of Crimson Student Living said she’s not please with how management handled the situation.

“I think they should have enforced security policies better and I think they should have given us different keys or did something about the locks,” England said.

That Monday, Crimson Student Living sent out an email encouraging residents to keep their windows and doors locked at all times and not to open the door to anyone they don’t know.

England said that after the incident she has stayed away from her apartment more.

“I feel like I’m staying out more because I’m just so nervous being by myself all the time,” England said. “But I always lock my individual door, I always lock my door, I always take everything from my room when I go to school and class.”

England said she wants Crimson Student Living to keep its residents informed.

WVUA 23 reached out to Crimson Student Living Sunday. The complex said safety is their utmost concern and they are taking precautions to help prevent a similar situation from occurring again.