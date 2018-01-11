»»ALABAMA CELEBRATES OPENING OF NEW ADAPTIVE ATHLETICS ARENA

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kate Steiner

The University of Alabama Recreation Center celebrated the opening of the Stran-Hardin Arena for Adaptive Athletics with a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier today. The facility is designed to serve as a designated area for disabled athletes and students at the university who’d like to participate in training or adaptive athletics.

Director of UA Adapted Athletics Brent Hardin said the facility is for all athletes with ambulatory disabilities on campus, and it’s a huge step for the university.

UA alumna Caitlin McDermott said that coming from playing at the rec center and being a club sports to finally having the backing of the university is a huge honor.

The public is invited to attend the home opening basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 20 in the Stran-Hardin Arena.

Games are at 3 and 5 p.m., and feature the current men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams playing alumni teams. Admission is free.