»»STILLMAN HOMECOMING A BIG HIT EVEN WITHOUT FOOTBALL

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Laura Johnson

Stillman College’s homecoming kicked off this week, but with only half of its athletic department. Many feel that the feeling wasn’t the same on Saturday as usual homecoming games.

“It’s not the same at the end of the day. I mean, you can make it what it is but at the end of the day, it’s not the same,” said former Stillman football player Joshua Jackson.

This was the first homecoming celebration since funding for the football team was cut. Homecoming is here to stay, but former football players are still missing the old times.

“Football gave me a bigger platform. You know what I’m saying? You know, you got 90 something guys you’re with. It’s more than a job. You’re with them more than you’re with anybody. That’s your family. You know what I’m saying?” Jackson said.

Even though football was cut, many came out for other sports that the university still had to offer. Basketball seems to be the main attraction this year.

“I think they enjoyed the basketball more than they do the football. The feel of the stadium versus the feel of the court. You’re right there, you’re right at the energy. That level, that sound, that building, the gym, it’s just a different feeling. It may have helped us a lot and it’s going to help us in the future,” SGA President Tory Gibson said.