»»STILLMAN COLLEGE REQUESTING FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FROM COMMUNITY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Guzman

Stillman College’s interim president is reaching out to alumni and the community to cover debt, payroll and operating expenses, warning that the college could potentially run out of funds by April 15.

The private institution’s immediate goal is $275,000 to pay the debt on a $40 million federal loan, the end goal is $2.8 million to cover expenses through the fall semester. The college has also been funded by the city of Tuscaloosa’s Consortium loan.

“We only have two more payments on the Consortium loan so in May that payment will be finished, then we won’t have that payment, so I think the college is moving in the right direction,” said Mason Bonner, Dean of Enrollment at Stillman College

Stillman’s enrollment total should be at 1,100 students to 1,200 students every year to bring in enough funding.

“We are doing some positive things here, this school is not about to close, we are actually in recruit mode,” said Bonner, “we are trying to grow this college and get it up to 1,200 to 1,500 students.”

The private college cut nearly all of its athletics programs and the faculty has given up 30 hours a month of their pay to keep the school open.

“So if there is any means out there for those that are true alumni to Stillman and truly want to see this college be successful then I encourage them to open their wallets and reach out to this college,” said Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya KcKinstry. “They need your help.”

If alumni or community members are interested in donating to Stillman, donations can be sent to the president’s office or call the college at (205) 366-8811.