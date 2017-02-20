»»STILLMAN COLLEGE HOSTS FIRST HOMECOMING WITHOUT FOOTBALL

Stillman College hosted their annual homecoming celebration Saturday but this time, with half of their athletics department missing.

This was the first time ever that they’ve been missing their football program since funding was suddenly cut. Students came out in support of the college, but the overall scene was not as exciting as previous years.

“It ain’t the same at the end of the day,” said former Stillman football player Joshua Jackson.

After the team was dissolved, many wondered what would the be the future of homecoming for Stillman.

“I think they enjoyed the basketball more than they do the football,” said SGA President Troy Gibson.

Stillman said it will push forward with their new administration despite their recent adjustments.