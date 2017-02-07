»»STEPFON LEWIS’ VOTING RIGHTS RESTORED, ELIGIBLE FOR MAYORAL RUN

Mayoral hopeful Stepfon Lewis announced today his voter registration rights have been restored and he is now eligible to run for mayor.

During the announcement at the County Registrar’s office, Lewis read the restoration letter aloud from the state pardons and parole board.

Earlier in life, Lewis was found guilty of distribution of a controlled substance, a felony crime. Anyone convicted of a felony in Alabama has their voting rights revoked.

Lewis was disqualified from running for office in Tuscaloosa because he did not have the right to vote, but the decision can be overridden with a Certificate of Eligibility to Register to Vote.

The letter restoring Lewis’ voting right was dated Jan. 24, the last day to qualify for the May 7 municipal election.

“We can now go forward with our campaign without any more question or any more confusion about our status and our right to run,” Lewis said.