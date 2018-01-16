»»STAYING PREPARED FOR THE WINTER WEATHER

The state of Alabama is in a severe winter weather advisory with expected snowfall during the day Tuesday, January 16.

With the winter weather approaching, residents are stocking up on groceries and supplies for the possible icy temperatures.

The number one thing you should always have in your home is clean water, plus canned food and other non-perishable items. Tuscaloosa County EMA also recommends that you make sure you have plenty of blankets and flashlights in case of a power outage.

Areas throughout Alabama are preparing their roads and communities for the winter weather, but the best advice would be to stay home and avoid traveling as much as possible.