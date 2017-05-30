»»STAY COOL OUT IN THE SUN

As summer kicks off, it’s important to remember the dangers that come from the sun’s rays.

According to University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences professor Dr. Ed Geno, one of the leading causes of death in young athletes is over-exerting themselves outside in the sun.

Children and the elderly are also at risk, Geno said.

Some of the most dangerous heat illnesses include head cramps and heat exhaustion, but heat stroke is the deadliest.

“If somebody starts to be tired and they become more tired than what you’d expect from what they’re doing, they need to cool off,” Geno said. “They need to get some fluids, you can use a cool rag, sit in front of a fan, put them in an air conditioned car or building.”

Geno said he recommends gradually increasing exercise in the sun instead of starting at full force. In addition, wear lightweight clothes and make sure you drink enough fluids. Fore more tips on preventing heat stroke, visit the Mayo Clinic online.