Michael Sentance who has been the state school’s superintendent since August of 2016 resigned this morning to Governor Kay Ivey after months of battling with members of the state school board.

Sentance informed his staff he was leaving his position today after reaching an agreement with officials. A board meeting is scheduled for Thursday at which time the board was expected to vote on firing him from his position.

WVUA 23 will have more on this breaking story tonight at 5.