»»STATE REPRESENTATIVE CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION OF BENTLEY TOP AIDE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Peyton Shepard

Though former-Gov. Robert Bentley has since stepped down, state Rep. Johnny Mack Marrow is not yet backing down from the scandal.

Marrow held a press conference Wednesday to call for an investigation into Rebekah Mason, Bentley’s former political adviser, and for a resolution in the Legislature condemning her actions. Marrow has been a vocal proponent of the investigation into Bentley and Mason since allegations of their relationship were revealed last year.

That scandal led to Bentley’s resignation last week after he reached an agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to two misdemeanors in the handling of campaign funds, including paying for Mason’s legal fees.

Marrow, a Democrat from Red Bay who has held office for 27 years, characterized Mason’s alleged actions as an insult to all professional women throughout the state, and is calling for Attorney General Luther Strange to investigate any wrongdoing that Mason may have caused as an “unofficial lobbyist” during her affair with Bentley.