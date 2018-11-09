»»STATE OF THE ECONOMY: MORE JOBS, MORE CAREER PATHS

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosted more than 240 people from the business community for the annual State of the Economy event Thursday.

This year, the event focused on recent college graduates who are ready to join Alabama’s growing automotive work force. That industry is looking to hire more engineers, accountants and other career-minded individuals.

“We’re consciously trying to diversify,” said Al Spencer with the Chamber. “We’ve done a great job recruiting manufacturing jobs in the auto sector. We’re trying to diversify that now with the knowledge-based jobs so that there’s a range of employment opportunities, not just one sector.”

Spencer said the Chamber’s goal is getting more jobs across the state.