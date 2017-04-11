»»STATE AUDITOR: BENTLEY HAS DEADLINE FOR VACATING GOVERNMENT-OWNED PROPERTIES

Former Gov. Robert Bentley needs to vacate his state-funded homes and offices before the end of the month.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler said the time frame gives the state ample time to audit everything that’s staying after Bentley’s departure.

The audit dates are:

Governor’s Mansion, South Perry Street, Montgomery: April 17-18

Governor’s Office in State Capitol: April 19

Governor’s beach mansion, Fort Morgan: April 25

Zeigler said Bentley must be out of the locations before those dates.

“We will not have a situation like Bill and Hillary Clinton had when they left the White house,” Zeigler said.

The Clintons were accused of taking items from the White House that were not theirs to take when they vacated the office for President George W. Bush.