»»STARTUP WEEKEND TUSCALOOSA: HELPING YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS TURN DREAMS TO REALITY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

Local businessmen and women lent their expertise in Tuscaloosa this weekend, helping young entrepreneurs develop their ideas into a reality.

Participants of Startup Weekend spent 54 hours coming up with great ideas and turning them into entire business plans.

“Everybody has an idea for something,” said entrepreneur Corey Wagenhals. “Everybody has an app, everybody has a widget, but making that a reality is a giant bump in the road, for everyone, even entrepreneurs.”

Participants pitched their ideas Friday, then formed teams to further develop them. They worked with coaches, getting real-world advice and setting realistic business goals.

“I try and help them understand their idea, who their customers is, how big a market it is, the financial analysis, and the then maybe their next steps or their go to market strategy,” said event coach Joseph Dees.

The event was open to any young entrepreneurs in the Tuscaloosa community. The experience was an eye-opener and helped build confidence, attendees said.

“I can make something that is real,” said former attendee Josh Sahib. “It doesn’t take 20 years. I could do it today, and if I start today I can do it tomorrow. It’s really a mental change.”

Sahib said he participated in the event five years ago and created a successful company. He shared his do’s and don’ts and offered good advice to future entrepreneurs.

“Don’t just assume that you need to have money to do everything, sometimes you can put together a prototype with cardboard and duct tape and really get your idea across much better, than if you wanted to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, to build that medical equipment, or whatever the case may be,” said Sahib.