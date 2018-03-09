»»SPRING BREAK TIPS: DRIVE SAFE, BUCKLE UP

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

As school and work wind down for those offered a spring break, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wants to remind drivers and their passengers to be safe while traveling.

ALEA tweeted they want everyone, especially teen drivers, to remember driving safety, for example putting down your phone.

Spring breakers often drive through the night to their destinations, but the National Safety Council says traffic death rates are three times greater at night If night driving is a must, have somebody stay awake to keep driver alert! #arrivealivealabama — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) March 8, 2018

Alabama State Troopers will be patrolling the state’s highways and interstates in force through the annual spring break holiday.

Parents should also be aware of Alabama’s graduated driver’s licensing laws, as some teen drivers may only have one passenger younger than 21 in a vehicle with them if the teen is driving. You can brush up on the law right here.

Some tips for drivers and their passengers: