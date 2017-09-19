»»»SPIRIT OF ALABAMA: B.T. SERVES TUSCALOOSANS WITH A BIG HEART, A BIG SMILE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Bryn Caswell

Here at WVUA 23, we get many phone calls from viewers and readers every day. But none are quite like the ones we get from a man most known as B.T.

And through a sea of hardware supplies and shopping carts found at The Home Depot, lies their gem of an employee Billy Taylor.

He’s not your typical employee. His big heart and cheerful voice is infectious, sticking with every customer he’s helped over his nearly 20 years at Home Depot. But B.T. says there’s no plan to stop any time soon.

“As long as my health keeps going, I will,” he said.

Home Depot General Manager Chad Forrester says B.T. offers one thing that just can’t be found on any of the home improvement store’s shelves.

“He is the example of what we want all of our store employees to be,” Forrester said. “His heart is huge, too big for his body.”

Taylor does everything at the store, from helping customers and restocking shelves to gathering up shopping carts in the parking lot. And he does it all with a great attitude.

“I enjoy being around customers,” he said. “That’s what my favorite thing is to do, helping people with whatever they need. And I think it the most important, giving customer service to the people.”

Being around B.T. makes people happy, and that makes him a valuable employee, Forrester said.

“We have a lot of hard workers here, but I would put him up against anybody in the company,” he said.