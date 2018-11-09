»»SPIRIT OF ALABAMA: AFTER NEARLY 70 YEARS OF PREACHING, TAYLORVILLE BAPTIST PASTOR IS RETIRING

Some people follow their heart and their calling in life. For Rev. Curtis Kelley, he’s dedicated his life to God since he was just 17. And now he’s about to deliver his last sermon as pastor of Taylorville Baptist Church.

The sign on his door says “pastor,” but that word hardly describes the Kelley’s lifelong ministry. In fact, his memory is so good he still remembers his first sermon.

“2 Corinthians 4:3: If our Gospel be hid, it is hidden to those who are lost and the God of the world has blinded the minds of them that believe not, lest the glorious light of the Gospel of Jesus Christ should shine through to them and they be saved.”

“it took me about that long to preach that first sermon,” Kelley said with a laugh. It had a lot of bones, but not much meat.

Kelley’s pastoral career began when he was a senior at Pickens County High School, set to graduate in 1951. His father was a pastor, too, and his guidance and influence led Kelley to Tennessee Temple College and Seminary in Chattanooga.

He earned his tuition, room and board with the school’s work-study program, spending time between classes buffing floors, doing odd jobs or whatever was needed 50 hours a week. Kelley said he loved music and thought he’d go into full-time music ministry, but he felt a strong pull toward preaching.

“I finally told God that I would do it, I would preach rather than go into music,” he said. “I tried to bargain with my music but He would have none of that. But, I’ve enjoyed and I thank God for it, I’ve been able to really serve God in my music as well as my pastoring and preaching duties.”

Kelley said he met his wife, Barbara, at Tennessee Temple, and they’ve been married 63 years.

After nearly 70 years of preaching the Gospel, times change, but Kelley makes it clear that the Gospel he preaches never does.

“The overarching message I have to believe is the love of God,” Kelley said. “And the love of God is the kind of love that understands that we are people, that we’re human beings, we’re created in His image, but we are broken and that He has provided Himself through his son Jesus as the only way to repair the damage and to call us back to Himself. That’s the message of the Gospel.”

For Kelley, that message is the same today as it will be tomorrow and forever. But there’s one thing he wants others to know.

“The first thing I’d want them to know is that I leave the judging part up to God,” he said. “I judge no man. I stopped that a long time ago.”

While he’s retiring from full-time pastoring, Kelley said he’ll still be doing what he loves: studying the Bible, teaching, lecturing and maybe even filling in at the pulpit once in awhile.

“Looking back, I’ve done what God has called me to do,” he said. “I’ve tried my best to do it faithfully. I’ve never veered from the basic message of God’s love and man’s brokenness and God’s willingness to forgive and make us back, put us back in a right relationship with Him. I’ve never veered from that message.”

If you know someone you’d like featured in our Spirit of Alabama reports, please email spiritofalabama@wvua23.com.