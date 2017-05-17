»»SPILLER FURNITURE HOSTS LUNCH FOR NORTHPORT FIRE AND RESCUE

When you see several fire rescue trucks outside a furniture store, it’s usually cause for alarm, but that wasn’t the case today.

Spiller Furniture and Mattress offered Northport’s first responders a special thanks for their service.

“We feel like it’s important to feed them because they spend a lot of time away from their families,” said Shane Spiller. “We thought it’d be a great time for us to celebrate what they do for our community by protecting us from fire damages.”

The furniture store hosted an appreciation lunch for Northport Fire and Rescue, and they’ll host one again Thursday so those who weren’t able to attend today can make it.

Spiller Furniture did the same for the Northport Police Department in December.