»»SPECIAL REPORT: A LOOK AT DOWNTOWN, GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA

Winter, Spring, Summer, Fall, Greenville, South Carolina’s Downtown has proven it’s worth checking out 12 Months a Year.

The City full of Businesses, Restaurants and lots of foot traffic.

Greenville City Officials believe part of the success of keeping people in Downtown, Greenville is as simple as the trees.

Officials say they the wide tree lined sidewalks is inviting.

With only a few traffic lights on the narrow two lane Main Street, it slows down traffic.

“We got parking and traffic problems that go along with that but, more people generally is a good problem, you just have to figure out how to solve it” says Chris Sullivan, Owner of Carolina Ale House.

“Creating a walkable Downtown full of restaurants and Retail and Office and many amenities and the river project in particular has brought us a number of tourists we never expected anything like that, its all new for us” says Greenville Mayor Knox White.

Sullivan, owner of Carolina Ale House is one of 35 restaurants in a chain.

Sullivan says he bought the building after years of being vacant.

He says in the past 20 years, Downtown, Greenville went from having a large number of boarded up buildings to a major transformation.

“All of a sudden more attractive options and things to do started arriving Downtown through business developments, Realstate Development, City Leadership bringing in things downtown that kind of transformed itself from one end of main street all the way down to the West End” Says Sullivan.

Carl Sobocinski, Owner of Table 301 Restaurant says people were looking for retail on the bottom floor and residential on the top.

“Restaurants were one of the first businesses to go in and start to revitalize that Downtown and to get activity for people to stay here after work in the evenings” says Sobocinski.

There are many attractions in the City Of Greenville, South Carolina such as the Walking Trails, The Peace Center, a 2100 seat Concert Hall, with an Amphitheatre, Fluor Field, home of the

Greenville Drive Baseball Team, the Double A-Aaffiliate of the Boston Red Sox and the list goes on.

“Our challenge is to keep it walkable to keep it people focused even as the city grows and that’s going to mean an enhanced focused on the river, the green space we created along the river and keeping the liveability we want to have in the Downtown area” says Mayor White.

Greenville Mayor Knox White was asked how can other cities learn from their Downtown success?

“Be yourself every community is different, you really place to your strengths, it starts to kind of understanding what you have that makes your unique and different what is the unique personality of your city for us it’s the river. The water fall in the middle of Downtown and all that kind of springs from that and I think every community needs to ask that question and not try to invent themselves based on some other city” says Mayor White.

Join WVUA 23 News on Wednesday for Part 3 of “Game Changing, The Economic Impact”